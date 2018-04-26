GLAM LAB

A closer look at trendy eyelash extensions

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you get fake lashes - you have to see this! (1 of 7)

Jo's Glam Lab: Fake lashes

Eyelash extensions have been around for years, but how much do you know about them?

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Eyelash extensions have been around for years, but how much do you know about them?

I've been wary for years, but when I learned about Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes, I felt a little more comfortable with the idea.

She's behind some of the most luscious lashes in Hollywood, but that's not what sets her apart.

Not only does she customize each lash strand by strand to give you the most natural look... she teaches you the process.

To get the best outcome, you need to learn how to treat and clean the extensions, while strengthening your natural lash.

Her pricing may be a little higher, but the experience is worth it.

If you're not ready for the full glam look, she'll give you a trial set for about $100. If you follow the rules, you could keep those lashes for up to 6 weeks!

She has a lash studio here in NYC and just recently opened up a new one in Commack, NY.

After getting my lashes from the best of the best, I put them to the true test. After three weeks, I went and saw an eye doctor. Dr. Morra put my lashes under a microscope to see if I could really keep the fake lashes clean.

Check out the video for the entire process, from application to shedding!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionglam lab
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News