New Bloomingdale's pop-up in Manhattan makes upcycling chic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- At the Carousel, a pop-up shop inside the Bloomingdale's flagship store at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, the concept is simple: Waste less, reimagine more.Everything is made of organic and recycled materials, and the concept takes the idea of upcycling to a whole new level.In the past, consumers had to choose between doing something good for the planet, while in many cases, giving up aesthetics."Now designers have really fused that together, so you not only have beautiful fashion, but you can feel really good that some of these brands are giving back in a really meaningful way," said Erica Russo, a representative from Bloomingdale's.The highly curated collection includes body products, treats for the kitchen, and, of course, fashion.One of brands sold is Amur, which stands for "A Meaningful Use for Resources." The company uses hemp and linen, which requires less water to grow."They also use a lot of the waste materials, so anything left over, they make into new yarn, which they make into new fabric," Russo said.This pop-up will be available until May, then Bloomingdale's with fill the room with a new inventory that celebrates diversity and inclusion as New York City gets ready to host World Pride.----------