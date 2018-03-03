See what the stars wore on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, a show that caps nominees at a budget of $20 million or less.Held inside a beachside tent in Santa Monica, Calif., the Spirit Awards are more relaxed and dressed-down than Sunday's Oscars. The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone on to win best picture Sunday at the Oscars. Three of this year's nominees - "Get Out," ''Lady Bird" and "Call Me by Your Name" - have a shot at continuing the streak.