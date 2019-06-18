Style & Fashion

Planters drops Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers ahead of NBA Draft

Peanut brand Planters drops its first-ever high-top kicks ahead of the NBA draft this week.

The Crunch Force 1 limited-edition sneakers are made of premium leather with a Mr. Peanut shoe tongue and a peanut insole.

The "nutty" design comes from sneaker designers and artist Jeff Cole and Seth Fowler and Philadelphia-based sneaker manufacturer Rich Franklin.

"I've worked with some major national brands, and I was thrilled to partner with Mr. Peanut to produce a high-quality sneaker that Planters fans and basketball fans can go nuts for," said Franklin.

The Crunch Force 1 is available for pre-order now until Friday for $170.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionbusinessnbashoespeanutsbasketballsneakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of NJ
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on subway
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warning
27 alleged gang members charged in bust of NJ drug operation
Show More
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Pretrial hearings underway in fatal Bronx school stabbing
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
NY okays driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News