Planters drops Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers ahead of NBA Draft

Peanut brand Planters drops its first-ever high-top kicks ahead of the NBA draft this week.The Crunch Force 1 limited-edition sneakers are made of premium leather with a Mr. Peanut shoe tongue and a peanut insole.The "nutty" design comes from sneaker designers and artist Jeff Cole and Seth Fowler and Philadelphia-based sneaker manufacturer Rich Franklin."I've worked with some major national brands, and I was thrilled to partner with Mr. Peanut to produce a high-quality sneaker that Planters fans and basketball fans can go nuts for," said Franklin.The Crunch Force 1 is available for pre-order now until Friday for $170.