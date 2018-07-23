GLAM LAB

The hair extensions all of the celebs get

These days, it can be hard to tell if someone really has luscious locks or they're fooling you with some amazing hair extensions.

Johanna Trupp
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
These days, it can be hard to tell if someone really has luscious locks or they're fooling you with some amazing hair extensions.

From clip-in's to tape-in's to heat fusion, there's an array of options to get that length and volume you've always wanted.

I've never had extensions, so to really learn it all, I went to the best. Adel Chabbi has been called the best Hair Extension Specialist in the world! He specializes in heat fusion hair extensions which is when human hair is bonded to your own hair through heat.

Just to give you an idea of how good he really is... this process normally takes six to eight hours, but he can do it in two!

Lucky for me, Adel has his very own salon right here in Manhattan. The second you step into Adel Atelier, you feel like you have your own personal glam squad.

You are welcomed and doted on the entire time. Complete with full body massage chairs, and a private garden to lounge in, I was in hair heaven.

I was immediately turned over to his top colorist, Miranda Shaffer to get started. I quickly learned the key to good extensions - is a good colorist.

If you're looking to extend those locks, check out this episode of Glam Lab. From price, to process, there's a style for everyone!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
