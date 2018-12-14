Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant

A fast-moving fire at an Upper East Side restaurant sent people out on the street Friday night.The three-alarm fire began at Jacques on 200 East 85th Street near 3rd Ave. just before 10 p.m. and spread to the apartments above. 140 firefighters were on the scene.The building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.Just before 11 p.m. the main body of the fire was out, but firefighters were still putting water on hot spots.The cause of the fire is unknown.----------