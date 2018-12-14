Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest developments from the Upper East Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A fast-moving fire at an Upper East Side restaurant sent people out on the street Friday night.

The three-alarm fire began at Jacques on 200 East 85th Street near 3rd Ave. just before 10 p.m. and spread to the apartments above. 140 firefighters were on the scene.


The building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Just before 11 p.m. the main body of the fire was out, but firefighters were still putting water on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firerestaurantUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
HRA officers in viral arrest say mom was abusive, bit officer
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
NYC Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
'Young miracle:' Baby recovers from Ebola in Congo outbreak
Show More
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Mother of woman found dead in hotel freezer sues for $50M
Christie tells Trump he doesn't want chief of staff job
NYPD: Older man stabs 2 teens on MTA bus in the Bronx
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
More News