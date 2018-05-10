Fast-moving fire tears through apartment building in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on a 4-alarm fire in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a building in the Bronx Thursday night.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in a six-story building on East 140th Street in the Mott Haven section.

The fire began in an apartment on the sixth floor and quickly spread, shooting out of the roof. The fire ripped through multiple apartments.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

People in the building rushed to escape the flames, but no residents were injured.

Firefighters were putting water on hot spots late Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment fireMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News