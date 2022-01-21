Rapper Fat Joe holding fundraiser this weekend for families of Bronx fire victims

"This is my village, this is my tribe, he said.
The Grammy-nominated rapper is hosting a fundraiser Saturday on the radio at New York's HOT 97 and its sister station 107.5 WBLS from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for families of the 17 victims who died in the Bronx apartment fire January 9.
"When the cameras are off and three or four months from now people are really going to need the help and we just want to be here to supply that help and both stations are embedded in the community," said TT Torrez with HOT 97.
And there have been families forced out of their homes.
"It's 14 degrees outside right now," Fat Joe said. "People are homeless, people are displaced, we gotta help them as much as we can."
He's already raised more than $1 million on his own and now he's recruiting more star power.
"We're taking over HOT 97 with a bunch of my friends, Remy Ma, Cardi B, A Boogie, everybody and just average New Yorkers that care and see the humanity effort," Fat Joe said.
Bronx native French Montana and the legendary Kurtis Blow will also join the effort.
This week, Cardi B offered to pay for the funeral costs for the victims, saying:
"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal."
A GoFundMe page has also raised more than a million dollars
You can donate now to Fat Joe's fundraiser by visiting fatjoe.me/donatebronx -- 100% of the money goes to the city's Bronx relief fund, which at last check, topped $2.5 million.
"New York City is very, very resilient...we stand up at times of need, we come together, and this is one of those catastrophic times," Fat Joe said.
ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip