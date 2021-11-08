Traffic

1 killed in Rahway crash that sheared utility pole in half

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Fatal crash at busy intersection in Rahway

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a crash in Rahway, New Jersey.

It happened early Monday morning on Route 27 at the intersection of Route 35, also known as St. Georges Avenue and Colonia Boulevard.


The car slammed into a utility pole which it sheared in half.

One person was killed in the crash.

Police put a tent up over the vehicle while they investigated the scene.




The cause of the crash is not yet known and the identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The intersection is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficrahwaycar crashtraffic fatalities
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News