The two victims of the crash were identified as Roslyn students and young tennis stars Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.

Funeral held for second teen killed by suspected drunk driver in Jericho crash

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- On Sunday, friends and family said goodbye to a second teen killed in a car crash on Long Island.

Funeral services were held for Drew Hassenbein, 14, at Temple Beth Shalom in Roslyn.

The funeral for Ethan Falkowitz was held Friday.

The 14-year-olds were killed Wednesday when police say a drunk driver slammed into a car on Route 106 in Jericho. Two other teens were in the car and survived the crash.

The driver of the truck, Sandeep Singh is being held without bail.

