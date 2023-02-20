4 killed in head-on collision in Southold identified

The four victims killed in a head-on collision on Route 25 in Southold, Long Island, have been identified. Chantee Lans has the story.

SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) -- The four people killed in a head-on collision on Long Island over the weekend have been identified.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday along Route 25 in East Marion near Truman's Beach.

Police said 47-year-old Heath Miller and 55-year-old William Price were traveling westbound in a 2023 Tesla that caught fire.

Investigators say it's not clear what sparked the fire in the Tesla or if it was already on fire when it collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer.

Price and Miller were both husbands and fathers.

That explorer was being driven by a married couple from Brooklyn, 80-year-old Peter Smith and 66-year-old Patricia O'Neill both of them were doctors.

"I couldn't sleep for the rest of the night, quite frankly. It was devastating," said Doctor Monica Dweck a long-time friend of O'Neill.

Dweck attended medical school with O'Neill or Trisha as she affectionately called her.

Dweck said Trisha was a trauma surgeon at Brookdale Hospital and her husband was a pulmonologist.

Smith and Dweck worked together in the same practice at Mount Sinai Doctors in Brooklyn Heights.

"They were both socially conscious individuals," Dweck said. "Their care for patients wasn't about making money as a physician. It was about helping people and giving care to those people who needed it the most."

Southold Town Police and New York State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

