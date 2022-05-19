1 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer in New Jersey

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a horrific multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in New Jersey on Thursday.The crash happened on Route 24 East near mile marker nine in Summit around 2 p.m.Officials said the crash involved five cars and a tractor trailer.They said three people had to be pulled from vehicles by fire department crews.One person was killed in the crash while another driver was flown to the University Hospital trauma center in Newark,Other injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals.There's no word yet on how the multi-vehicle crash happened.----------