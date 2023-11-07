Man, woman found dead in car outside hotel parking lot in Linden, New Jersey

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a New Jersey parking lot.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a WoodSpring Suites on E. Linden Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 12:10 p.m. to check on a vehicle when they discovered both occupants, a man and a woman, were dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains unclear.

Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Union County Homicide Task Force are investigating.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.