Man fatally shot inside store in the Bronx; person of interest in custody

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old in the Bronx.

Officials say the man was shot inside a small store on East Tremont Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

No motive has been revealed in this shooting.