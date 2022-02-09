New video shows 2 men wanted in fatal shooting outside Queens sports bar

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting in Queens.

The pair allegedly opened fire outside the Cozy Corner Bar and Lounge on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans on Monday at 11:24 p.m.

They hit 33-year-old Diquan Orr once in the chest.

They then took off in a dark-colored Nissan Sentra.

EMS rushed Orr to Long Island Jewish-Franklin General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The first gunman is described as a man with a dark complexion, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing white hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.



The second gunman is described as a man with a dark complexion, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

