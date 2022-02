New video shows 2 men wanted in fatal shooting outside Queens sports bar

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting in Queens.The pair allegedly opened fire outside the Cozy Corner Bar and Lounge on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans on Monday at 11:24 p.m.They hit 33-year-old Diquan Orr once in the chest.They then took off in a dark-colored Nissan Sentra.EMS rushed Orr to Long Island Jewish-Franklin General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The first gunman is described as a man with a dark complexion, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing white hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.The second gunman is described as a man with a dark complexion, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------