Police investigate 2 unrelated fatal shootings in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two deadly shootings happened less than 20 minutes apart and under two miles away from each other in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Officials say gunfire erupted on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Rockaway Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old was found in his car with a gunshot wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives discovered evidence of a shooting about a block away near Herkimer Place. Officials are still searching for the gunman.

Just 18 minutes earlier, a 37-year-old man was shot in the neck on Sterling Avenue, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

A person of interest in that shooting was quickly taken into police custody.

Officials say these shootings are not related, but both are under investigation.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.