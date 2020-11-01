Father and daughter injured in Harlem shooting

HARLEM, Manhattan -- An 8-year-old girl and her father were among the victims in a triple shooting in Harlem on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m, a number of shots were fired in front of a CVS on Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The girl was shot in the knee, and her father was shot in the arm.

A 33-year-old woman was also struck.

All of the victims survived, but they were taken to the hospital. Police are characterizing them as innocent bystanders.

Police say the gunman was wearing all black and ran off after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanstray bulletshooting
