Father charged in disturbing beating of two sons on Bronx subway platform

Police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Gilead on Friday night at his children's mother's home.
Prosecutors charged him with menacing, aggravated family assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.
Gilead has been in custody before after ACS workers saw injuries on his two children.
His estranged wife had filed a harassment complaint against him after he took the boys from his apartment in the Bronx.
