NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10320773" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 26-year-old man was killed at a baby shower after a cannon being used at the event exploded and sent shrapnel flying.

LIBERTY, New York (WABC) -- A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.It happened just before noon Sunday, with state police responding to a report of an explosion.Authorities say the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.The device exploded, resulting in Pekny's death. State police confirm he was the father-to-be.His brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown.The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.----------