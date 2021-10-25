COVID News: Vaccines for children could be available in weeks, Fauci says

An FDA advisory panel meets this week to review Pfizer's data on vaccines for young children.
Initial indications from Pfizer's trial data shows at one third of the adult dose, the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness.
About 28 million children would become eligible.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Moderna says its low-dose COVID vaccine works for kids 6 to 11
Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer moves toward expanding shots to children.
Competitor Pfizer's kid-sized vaccine doses are closer to widespread use, undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the same age group - starting at age 5. Its vaccine already is authorized for anyone 12 or older.
NY governor, NYC mayor both receive 'mix and match' COVID booster shots
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio received a Moderna booster shot Monday morning after first getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, showing New Yorkers that you can mix and match shots, in accordance with updated guidance from the CDC. The mayor's Moderna booster shot was administered by NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi just after 10:30 a.m. "Give me a boost, Dave," said the 60-year-old mayor as he received his shot. A short time later in upstate New York, Governor Kathy Hochul also got a 'mix and match' booster. Hochul received the Johnson & Johnson shot back in March. She today received a Moderna booster at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, just outside Binghamton.
NYC workers to march across Brooklyn Bridge to protest vax mandate
New York City municipal employees are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge against the COVID vaccine mandate today. That follows a protest Sunday night at the Barclay's Center in support of Kyrie Irving. A crowd of people rallied as the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets at their home opener without their point guard. At one point the protest turned violent when some demonstrators tried to break into the arena, clashing with security and police. Irving has refused to get vaccinated.
How Puerto Rico became the most vaccinated place in America
Puerto Rico has fully vaccinated just over 73% of its 3.3 million residents, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's more than 2.3 million people. The island has the highest rate of total vaccine doses administered, with 154,563 per 100,000 people. It had administered 4.9 million doses as of Friday, according to the CDC. On the mainland, Vermont leads with 70.8% of the population fully vaccinated, followed by Connecticut at 70.2% and Maine at 70%, according to the CDC, which added that just over 57% of the total US population was fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Benefits of vaccine outweigh risks for kids, FDA says
The FDA says the benefits outweigh the risks when it comes to giving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children. The agency posted a new assessment for kids ages five to 11 Friday night. It notes a theoretical risk of heart inflammation for vaccinated children but says the danger of COVID-19 is greater.
NY state senator tests positive for COVID
New York state Senator Alessandra Biaggi announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is using her breakthrough case to urge vaccination.
"Yesterday evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am fully vaccinated and have taken all CDC recommended safety precautions, I unfortunately contracted the virus. I am experiencing symptoms and isolating at home per CDC guidelines. As someone experiencing a breakthrough case, I urge everyone unvaccinated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has proven to slow transmission of the virus and to suppress symptoms, protecting people from more serious outcomes, including death. All of us must continue to do our part in protecting our community's health and safety-- that means getting vaccinated. If you have any questions regarding the vaccine or need help scheduling an appointment, please visit vaccines.gov or covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov."
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November - with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas - if regulators give the go-ahead.
CDC expands COVID booster rollout with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses, OKs mixing shots
Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company's vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of "mixing and matching" that extra dose regardless of which type people received first. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation's booster campaign on Wednesday, and it was also endorsed Thursday by a CDC advisory panel. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had the final word on who gets the extra doses.
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire during pandemic
The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. The total stands at 476 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared to 94 from gunfire in the same period.
Experts explain why lawsuits against COVID-19 vaccine mandates fail
From teachers to airlines workers, some employees who have faced termination for not complying with their company's COVID-19 vaccine mandates have gone to court to fight the decisions. Some of the plaintiffs, such as New York City Department of Education employees, a handful of Los Angeles county public employees and United Airlines workers, have argued that the mandates should be removed, questioning the rules' constitutionality and some contending their religious rights weren't observed. So far, these arguments have not swayed judges who have almost all ruled in favor of the employer, or not issued long injunctions while they hear the case. And legal experts tell ABC News they don't expect different outcomes in courtrooms anytime soon.
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID shots as vaccine mandates roll out
With COVID-19 vaccine mandates proliferating across the country in the public and private sectors as well as some school districts, the pushback from those unwilling or hesitant to get their shots is heating up. The vaccination effort has raised new questions about exemptions because mandates for adults are generally rare outside of settings like healthcare facilities and the military, and the inoculations are relatively new.
While there is no overall data yet on exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, a number of companies and state governments have seen interest in religious exemptions -- a protection stemming from the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This leaves employers in the difficult and legally precarious position of determining whether the requests are valid. As such, some states have tried to do away with non-medical exemptions overall for their employees.
