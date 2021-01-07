FBI looking to identify people who incited violence in Capitol riots

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee says four people died during the riots. One woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol. She was part of the crowd that was breaking down the doors to a barricaded room where armed officers stood on the other side, police said.
She was shot in the chest by Capitol police and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. City police said three other people died from medical emergencies during the long protest on and around the Capitol grounds.
Contee also said officers found two pipe bombs, one at the Democratic National Committee and another at the Republican National Committee. Fifty-people were also arrested during the riots.
The FBI is now accepting tips, photos or video showing rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C.
If you have any information, you can submit it to tips.fbi.gov. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to give any verbal reports related to their investigation.
You can visit this link to fill out the FBI's form.