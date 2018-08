The FBI determined that "protocols were not followed" after a person contacted the agency with a tip about Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz , according to a statement released by the FBI.On Jan. 5, a person contacted the FBI's tipline to report concerns about Cruz, the statement said. (Scroll down to see the full statement).The caller provided information about Cruz's gun ownership, social media posts, desire to kill people and erratic behavior. The caller also mentioned his potential to conduct a school shooting."Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken," the statement read.The FBI continues to investigate the facts, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the statement.Cruz is charged in connection with 17 deaths following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.In a statement, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called on the FBI director to resign, ABC News reports. "The FBI's failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable," he said. "... We constantly promote 'see something, say something,' and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act. 'See something, say something' is an incredibly important tool and people must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement. The FBI director needs to resign."This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------