Health & Fitness

FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' after reports of teens ending up in ER

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning about the recommended doses of Benadryl due to the latest TikTok challenge.

According to the FDA, they've been made aware of reports involving teens ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the "Benadryl Challenge."

SEE ALSO: FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

The craze on TikTok reportedly encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations. But the FDA warns that taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death.

On its website, the FDA said it is investigating reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' causes child head injuries

"We will update the public once we have completed our review or have more information to share. We also contacted TikTok and strongly urged them to remove the videos from their platform and to be vigilant to remove additional videos that may be posted," the FDA wrote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdaoverdosesocial mediau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
Vigil held in support of homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Local lawmakers react to Barrett nomination to the Supreme Court
Breonna Taylor protests take to the streets in NYC for 4th straight day
NYC high school to offer virtual instruction due to lack of teachers, principal says
Show More
COVID Updates: NY logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in NJ
AccuWeather: Clouds give way to sun
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
DWI arrest after woman, 3 kids injured in serious crash
More TOP STORIES News