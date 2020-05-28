Coronavirus News: FDNY hosts sendoff for 1,600 caregivers, 500 ambulances that came to NY, NJ during pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY on Thursday hosted a ceremonial sendoff to medical response teams that traveled to New York City to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.For 60 days, American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance crews, Network Providers and support staff from across the country have worked in New York as part of the urgent response to the COVID-19 crisis.More than 1,600 caregivers and 500 ambulances from AMR and other EMS companies were deployed to New York and New Jersey to help support efforts to transport and treat patients at the height of the pandemic."We say good bye to 85 different units from across the country, some of which have been here 60 days away from their own families and have long trips home," EMS Operations Chief Lillian Bonsignore said. "We are eternally gratefully. They came to our service. They came to our city and helped the people who needed them the most. They fit right in to the FDNY and the city, and fit right in to all those who needed our help."The crews headed back to their home bases Thursday with a sendoff at Fort Totten in Queens that featured a salute from the FDNY as the ambulance trucks drove past crews holding American flags."We can't be more thankful for the hard work these brave men and women and the service they brought to our city," Bonsignore said.American Medical Response is America's leading provider of medical transportation, providing services in 40 states and the District of Columbia."AMR would like to thank FDNY for their incredible partnership, and we thank our incredible crews for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 response," the agency said in a press release.More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professionals work together to transport more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations.