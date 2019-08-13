FDNY lieutenant Brian Sullivan dies from injuries sustained in line of duty

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in the line of duty.Officials announced that Lieutenant Brian Sullivan suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Monroe, Orange County, Thursday after responding to a kitchen fire in a Bronx apartment during his 24-hour tour of dutyHe was 55 years old.Sullivan, who worked for Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, was a 27-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife Irene and daughters Nicole and Samantha.During his final 24-hour tour, he responded to seven emergencies and a fire, the third one he fought in a three-day period. The FDNY said Sullivan had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters but continued responding to calls.Later that night, he was rushed to Orange County Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where he died early Saturday morning.Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the FDNY to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line-of-duty."Lieutenant Sullivan was a veteran fire officer and a dedicated member of our elite Special Operations Command who bravely served the Department for nearly three decades," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. "The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual who spent his career protecting life and property and rescuing others from harm."His wake will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. on Maple Ave East in Monroe.The funeral begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church on Still Road in Monroe.----------