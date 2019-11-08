FDNY: Man set fire to Bronx apartment with 2 adults, 3 kids inside

BRONX (WABC) -- Fire marshals arrested a Bronx man for allegedly using a flammable liquid to start a fire that endangered the lives of five people, including three young children, the FDNY announced Friday.Kamal Kerr, 31, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, arson and additional charges in connection with the October 15 fire at 36-18 Bronx Boulevard, an apartment in the Bronx.Firefighters were called to the location for a report of a fire at 7:22 a.m. and arrived in four minutes. The rapid response allowed firefighters to quickly bring the incident under control without injuries to civilians or FDNY members.The FDNY determined a flammable substance was used as an accelerent."This brazen, heinous act of arson could have resulted in the loss of five lives, including three young children," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "Thanks to the rapid response by our firefighters and the dedicated investigative work by our fire marshals, there were no injuries to occupants and a dangerous individual has been apprehended."Kerr is charged with five counts of attempted murder, four counts of arson, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 15 counts of attempted assault, one count of criminal mischief and harassment.The case will be prosecuted by the Bronx District Attorney's Office.----------