CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) --A family of five in the Bronx is recovering from injuries after a fire destroyed their apartment.
New York's Bravest from Engine 66 Ladder 61 detailed the moments as they searched for survivors inside the apartment on Baychester Avenue in Co-Op City after it filled with smoke and the family was inside.
"I had to do everything by feel. Imagine walking through your house by feel, but it's not even your house," says Captain Theodore Conroy.
Neighbor Mitchell Mills says the family was shouting out of the windows.
"The hallway was pitch black, lights out condition," Captain Conroy added.
When firefighters got to the bathroom door, they discovered a child.
"I came upon something that felt like a body. That's when I realized I had a child. I radioed that I had a child, and I was bringing him down stairs," said firefighter Joseph Aviles.
A mother, father and her three children were rescued by the courageous firefighters.
"It's what most firemen come to work for. We hope we are not used, but when we are, we can have an outcome like that, that's the best," said Captain Conroy.
Investigators say all victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. They are expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
