APARTMENT FIRE

Child critically injured, 4 hospitalized in Bronx apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) --
A child was critically injured and a family was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building.

Approximately 75 firefighters responded to the scene on the fifth floor of the Co-op City building on Baychester Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Five victims -- a father, mother and their three children -- were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. One child was critically injured, and the conditions of the rest of the family are unknown. Their identities have not been released.

One witness heard someone scream "help me" during the incident but couldn't get to them because of the smoke.

Emergency responders said the family's apartment sustained significant damage, and they won't be able to return to it.

The fire has been brought under control.

Firefighters searched the fifth-floor hallway and stairwell and found no other victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said the fire was in the kitchen when emergency responders arrived on scene.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireCo-op CityBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APARTMENT FIRE
1 year ago: Historic Bronx fire kills 13
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
Firefighters rescue baby from burning apartment in the Bronx
9 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
More apartment fire
Top Stories
1 dead after EMT responding to call slams into pedestrians on LI
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
2 FDNY firehouses close due to scabies infections
Man steals NYPD scooter, leads police on bizarre chase
32-year-old arrested for allegedly posing as high school student
Mass transit service changes in NYC this weekend
Yosemite death highlights national parks' struggle during shutdown
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
Show More
Vigil held for boy who died from smell of cooking fish
81-year-old with dementia found safe after walking out of nursing home
Armed men rob two stores, attack employees on Long Island
Police: NJ man attempted to lure 11-year-old girl in his car
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
More News