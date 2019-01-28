Woman rescued after being stuck in Manhattan elevator for entire weekend

(Shutterstock)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattanw (WABC) --
A woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for the entire weekend was finally rescued Monday morning.

The FDNY responded to 48 East 65th Street on the Upper East Side just after 10 a.m. and rescued the victim, who was stuck between the second and third floors of the townhouse.

The woman, a cleaning employee, had reportedly been stuck since Friday.

Authorities say no one else was home while she was working in the private townhouse.

Firefighters forced open the door and transported the victim to the hospital.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elevatorrescueNew York CityUpper East SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
Live power lines fall on occupied school bus after NJ crash
NJ waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
NJ district closes schools due to large number of sick students
Passenger charged with DWI after car crashes into SI home
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
NYC driver arrested after crashing into row of parked cars
Show More
Suspect charged in Brooklyn attack streamed on Facebook Live
Police: Four women shot while mourning at Newark vigil
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
LIVE: Murphy briefing after tour of North River Tunnel
Trump doubts Congress will strike budget deal he'd accept
More News