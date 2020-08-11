FDNY responds to fire at JFK Airport in Queens

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. and is believed to have started on the second floor of Building 49, a co-generator plant.
Something bad is going on at the power plant at John F Kennedy Airport (JFK). I’m being told it’s possibly a fire inside the power plant.— Jacob Sharp (@Jacob14Sharp) August 11, 2020
More and more fire and police are pulling up by the minute.@ABC7NYNewsDesk @CBSNewYork @ABC7NY @nynewsn @newyorkpost #jfk #airport #fire pic.twitter.com/OSleCbY8cW
No injuries were reported and there were not widespread evacuations.
Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays and road closures around the airport.
