Man shot in the mouth while driving on FDR Drive in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in mouth on FDR Drive in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man said he was shot while driving on the FDR Drive on the East Side late Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was shot while northbound on the FDR Drive near 23rd Street at around 11:20 p.m.

He heard gunshots, felt pain, and realized he was hit.

He was shot in the mouth and taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital, where he is stable.



His vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

No arrests were immediately made. Police say the victim is not cooperating with detectives.

ALSO READ | NJ waitress attacked after confronting group who skipped bill
EMBED More News Videos

Police in South Jersey are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the abduction and assault of a waitress Saturday night.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east sidemanhattannew york cityfdr driveshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, at least 8 hurt in partial collapse at Miami-area condo
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
NYC mayoral primary: How did your neighborhood vote?
Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn while unloading car
NY lifts COVID state of emergency, last call for to-go cocktails
Show More
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
Transgender woman attacked by man inside NYC subway station
Board approves hikes for rent-controlled apartments in NYC
Exclusive: Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
Several neighbors spot bear roaming Connecticut neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News