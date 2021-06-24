Man shot in the mouth while driving on FDR Drive in Manhattan

The 25-year-old victim told police he was shot while northbound on the FDR Drive near 23rd Street at around 11:20 p.m.
He heard gunshots, felt pain, and realized he was hit.
He was shot in the mouth and taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital, where he is stable.
His vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.
No arrests were immediately made. Police say the victim is not cooperating with detectives.
