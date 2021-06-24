Man shot in the mouth while driving on FDR Drive in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10814851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in South Jersey are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the abduction and assault of a waitress Saturday night.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man said he was shot while driving on the FDR Drive on the East Side late Wednesday night.The 25-year-old victim told police he was shot while northbound on the FDR Drive near 23rd Street at around 11:20 p.m.He heard gunshots, felt pain, and realized he was hit.He was shot in the mouth and taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital, where he is stable.His vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.No arrests were immediately made. Police say the victim is not cooperating with detectives.----------