Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protesters are being accused of vandalizing a federal building in Lower Manhattan during an 'Abolish ICE' rally Wednesday.

NYPD says dozens rallied outside and inside of 26 Federal Plaza just before 6 p.m., calling for ICE to abolished.

A flyer promoting the protest was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.


According to officials, demonstrators spray painted outside the entrance of the building, which houses ICE offices, and part of a revolving glass door was also smashed.

Police say demonstrators forced their way into the lobby of the building protesting the alleged abuses at an ICE detention facility.

So far no arrests have been made in the incident.

