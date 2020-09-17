Federal building vandalized during 'Abolish ICE' rally in Manhattan

There is also an "abolish ICE" action at 26 Federal Plaza, home of ICE's field office in the city, planned for 4PM today. Thanks to multiple sources who brought this to our attention. pic.twitter.com/ulARu2Z73b — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 16, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6426484" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a Black woman was struck by a bottle while jogging in Queens.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protesters are being accused of vandalizing a federal building in Lower Manhattan during an 'Abolish ICE' rally Wednesday.NYPD says dozens rallied outside and inside of 26 Federal Plaza just before 6 p.m., calling for ICE to abolished.A flyer promoting the protest was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.According to officials, demonstrators spray painted outside the entrance of the building, which houses ICE offices, and part of a revolving glass door was also smashed.Police say demonstrators forced their way into the lobby of the building protesting the alleged abuses at an ICE detention facility.So far no arrests have been made in the incident.----------