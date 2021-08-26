FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck in New York

Police say 30-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Joshua Ginyard would scout for victims while on his route in Dutchess County.
He's accused of driving the teens to a remote location in the town of Washington, giving them drugs and in some cases forcing himself on them.
MORE NEWS | 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver on Sunrise Highway on Long Island
Ginyard has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act and forcible touching.
Additional charges are pending.
ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
Investigators are asking that any additional victims come forward.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip