FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck in New York

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON, New York (WABC) -- A FedEx deliveryman is accused of raping at least two teenagers inside his company truck.

Police say 30-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Joshua Ginyard would scout for victims while on his route in Dutchess County.

He's accused of driving the teens to a remote location in the town of Washington, giving them drugs and in some cases forcing himself on them.

Ginyard has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act and forcible touching.

Additional charges are pending.

Investigators are asking that any additional victims come forward.


