FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob family at Bay Ridge home, police say

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men, one impersonating a police officer and one impersonating a FedEx worker, are being sought in a Brooklyn home invasion.
Police said the man dressed as a FedEx worker was holding a decoy package when he knocked on the door of the 6th Avenue home in Bay Ridge at around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
When the homeowner opened the door, the fake FedEx worker pushed his way in, police said. Another man, displaying a fake police badge, followed.
Fedex impersonator tie up and robs family from r/nyc
Police said the two tied up three people in the home -- a man, a woman, and an elderly woman -- and stole $40,000 in cash and $80,000 in jewelry from them, likely from a safe.
The apparent robbers then fled the scene, possibly in a getaway vehicle.
The NYPD believes the victims were targeted, as they're believed to be local business owners.
