19K flower-like sculptures to illuminate vacant lot in Murray Hill

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of flower-like sculptures will soon illuminate a vacant lot along the East River in Midtown, but some think there is a motive behind the art.

The developer is one of the firms with dreams for a coveted downstate casino license. If granted, they would build on that land.

The fiber optic installation consists of a sea of nearly 19,000 stems of light that seemingly sprouts from the barren stretch of land in Murray Hill.

Field of Light is the brainchild of Bruce Munro. You can stroll among the whimsical pieces, which will shine bright three nights a week for about four hours each evening.

"It took me 10 years to get the first iteration from my sketchbook into a field behind my home, and since then, it's been on a wild journey around the world," Munro said.

The man behind the project, Michael Hershman, is the CEO of the Soloviev Group, the foundation that is footing the bill.

"It's been a very difficult year, this is a gift to demonstrate the resistance of New York," Hershman said.

But some living in the area aren't seeing the light. That's because Soloviev is hoping to score a much sought after casino license and build a sprawling complex on the land.

Early plans included a museum, hotel and green space. Community Board 6 rejected that version and an affordable housing component is now part of the proposal.

So is this an attempt to win critics over? Hershman says absolutely not.

"Nothing in the scoring system says anything about having an outdoor art exhibit will give you extra credit," Hershamn said. "This was decided long before we ever knew the state legislature was going to be issuing three licenses."

The installation will be there for one year. If and when the casino license is granted, parts of the Field of Light will remain.

