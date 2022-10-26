Jobs in the securities industry shrinks to 33-year low in New York City: report

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Finance jobs are continuing to decline in New York City, according to a report by the state comptroller.

The report says the city's share of jobs in finance is at a 33-year low of 17.7%.

Two decades ago that number was 33%.

The report still shows the securities industry is the city's highest paying sector.

However, the financial impacts of the pandemic have forced the industry to shrink.

