Jobs in the securities industry shrinks to 33-year low in New York City: report

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Finance jobs are continuing to decline in New York City, according to a report by the state comptroller.
The report says the city's share of jobs in finance is at a 33-year low of 17.7%.
Two decades ago that number was 33%.
The report still shows the securities industry is the city's highest paying sector.
However, the financial impacts of the pandemic have forced the industry to shrink.
ALSO READ | Full list: 19 dry shampoos recalled over potential cancer-causing ingredient
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts