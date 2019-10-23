7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side helps couple get refund from Las Vegas hotel stay

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For a couple from Staten Island, a trip to Las Vegas during the World Series of Poker was supposed to be filled with fun and a free hotel stay.

But when they got hit with a big bill, they turned to 7 On Your Side for a little lady luck.

Nina Pineda has the story in the video player above.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal finance7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
9/11 first responder gets blood donation reward points back
7 On Your Side: Tips to protect millennials against scams and hackers
Under-reporting of domestic violence puts nonprofits at risk
Business owners scammed into paying fee for what's free
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
Video: Man randomly punches 68-year-old woman on NYC sidewalk
NJ program offers job opportunities to those with special needs
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Ex-arm wrestling champ, mom accused of selling bogus cancer cure
Show More
Man fatally stabbed in torso in Brooklyn
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
Video: Driver backs over woman, leaves her hurt on NYC street
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
More TOP STORIES News