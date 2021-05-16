Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468 million for tonight's drawing

The next drawing is tonight!
There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.
The jackpot now stands at $468 million -- that's the ninth largest in Mega Millions history, and only the second time in the last two years that the jackpot has been so big.
The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.
MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts