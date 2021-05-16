Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468 million for tonight's drawing

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $468 million

A growing Mega Millions jackpot is sparking a new round of lotto fever.

The next drawing is tonight!

There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.

The jackpot now stands at $468 million -- that's the ninth largest in Mega Millions history, and only the second time in the last two years that the jackpot has been so big.

The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.

MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in NYC
Rolls Royce hit-and-run leaves man dead in NYC
NY to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
AccuWeather: Summery stretch begins
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
80-year-old man shot while standing at NYC intersection
Man attacked after confronting 2 people on motorcycles in park
Show More
Driver killed after striking postal truck, overturning in NYC: Police
Man with bat causes $15K in damage at police station
JFK flight diverted after passenger snorts substance, becomes abusive
The Countdown: Middle East crisis, Matt Gaetz investigation, Cuomo's book deal
LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News