VALENTINE'S DAY

The best (and worst) places to spend Valentine's Day without breaking the bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Not all Valentine's Day plans are created equal, and the city where you spend it might affect your experience ... and your wallet. Check out WalletHub's list of the 10 best spots to spend the holiday. (Shutterstock)

If you're planning on spending Valentine's Day in San Francisco, San Diego or Las Vegas, you're in luck: These are the top three places to be during the holiday, according to a WalletHub list.

In creating its ranking, WalletHub took affordability into account, including hotel prices in case you're traveling. In addition to budget, the personal finance site looked at availability of typical gifts and activities, as well as the weather forecast for Wednesday.

Here are the top 10:

10. Los Angeles
9. Honolulu
8. Seattle
7. Portland, Oregon
6. New York

5. Chicago
4. Orlando
3. Las Vegas
2. San Diego
1. San Francisco

Of the 100 cities that WalletHub analyzed, the bottom three were Detroit, Newark, New Jersey and Hialeah, Florida.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financevalentine's daypersonal financegiftstravelu.s. & world
VALENTINE'S DAY
Necco plant abruptly closes, fate of candy hearts unknown
Street artist sprinkles streets with hearts
Boy saves classmate from choking during Valentine's party
Weddings, proposals in Times Square for Valentine's
KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards
More valentine's day
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News