Firefighters battle fire at future home of Google in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Fire broke out Monday night at the future home of Google in New York City.The two-alarm fire began at around 6:30 p.m. on the roof of the tech giant's Hudson Square campus in Lower Manhattan, which is under construction.Firefighters say they had the flames out within minutes. They initially had trouble getting water onto the flames because of a break in the standpipe system.Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The building being leased by Google at St. John's Terminal is slated to open sometime next year.----------