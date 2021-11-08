burglary

Residents burglarized days after fire kills 6-year-old boy in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The uncle of little Aiden hayward came to Mott Haven on Monday to light some candles for his 6-year-old nephew.

The boy died Friday night in a fire inside the Mitchell Houses where he lived with his dad.

Neighbors and community leaders have come together to assist Aiden's grieving family.

"We're gonna try to help them with organizing the funeral home and services for the child that passed away," said the Founder of Emergency Rights, Awilda Cordeo. "And then try to see if can help them relocate and get them an apartment."



The sorrow of the tragic fire precedes the disbelief about what happened next.

Investigators say burglars got into the 20-story high rise and stole money and valuables from several apartments.

Apartments were left unlocked after firefighters broke down the doors to extinguish the flames.

"They stole the bag, one of my brothers clothes was inside and his money," said Ibrahim Mohammed one of the burglary victims.

On Monday afternoon, workers repainted the smoke filled hallways, while the fire-ravaged apartments remained dark and empty.

The burglary victims find it difficult to comprehend who would possibly rob people who just suffered through a fire.

The woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in Marble Hill.



