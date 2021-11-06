6-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, father critically injured: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11202555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 28-year-old woman pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller was shot in Marble Hill on Thursday night.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A 6-year-old child was killed in a fire in the Bronx on Friday night.The two-alarm fire was reported around 5 p.m. on East 135th Street.Heavy smoke was spotted coming from a trash compactor and pushed smoke through the upper floors.Police say a 32-year-old man and the 6-year-old boy were found unconscious in a hallway.Authorities say the child suffered severe smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.He was later identified as Aiden Hayward.The 32-year-old, the child's father, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.Eight other civilians were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.It took more than 100 firefighters over two hours to get the blaze under control.The investigation into the fire is ongoing.----------