Fire burns through 3 homes in Yonkers, Metro North affected

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A fire burned through three homes in Yonkers.

The impact of that fire is causing Metro-North delays for the Thursday morning commute.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Warburton Avenue and spread quickly to two neighboring homes.

More than a dozen people are displaced. Fortunately, no one was injured.

American Red Cross provided emergency assistance to four families, eight adults and one child, including financial for relocation/ lost personals, referrals and comfort kits.

The water runoff from firefighters battling the fire flooded nearby Metro North tracks.

The Hudson Line was running with 45 minute delays and there was also no northbound service at the Greystone or Glenwood stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

