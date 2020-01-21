Fire burns through apartment building in Spuyten Duyvil

SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in the Bronx.
The flames broke out Tuesday morning on the sixth floor of the building on Kappock Street in Spuyten Duyvil.
So far, no injuries are reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
