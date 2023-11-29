Janice Yu is in Brooklyn with details.

At least 15 residents, including children hurt in Bushwick rowhouse fire

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least 15 people, including several children, were injured in a fire inside a rowhouse in Bushwick.

Officials say the blaze broke out on Covert Street at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Video shows crews and trucks lining the street as firefighters battled flames on the second floor of the building.

Residents were pulled from their homes and placed outside in the cold. Authorities say over a dozen people were injured and displaced.

It took fire crews about an hour to put the flames out. The Red Cross was on the scene to help those who are now homeless from the fire, officials said.

There is no word on the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

