Fire erupts in Harlem parking lot where vendors store goods

Firefighters battled a fire in Harlem early Sunday.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire and reports of an explosion in a Harlem parking lot Sunday morning.

The FDNY received a call just before 4 a.m. of a fire in the lot near 126th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

It is an area where street vendors store their merchandise and firefighters say those goods, including perfumes, may have fueled the fire.

They quickly extinguished the blaze. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

