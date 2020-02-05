36 displaced after fire tears through 4 homes in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through four row homes in New Jersey Wednesday morning, displacing 36 people from 10 families.

The blaze was first reported at 3:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Mercer Street, and firefighters arrived to find heavy flames inside one of the homes.

Three vehicles had also caught fire outside the building.

Fire officials say the flames spread across a narrow alleyway to the home next door and to other structures before crews could get the upper hand.

It took them about an hour to get the situation under control.

Eyewitness News is told everyone in the homes got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents with food, clothing, and temporary housing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhudson countyjersey cityhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News