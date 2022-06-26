5-alarm fire in Kearny, New Jersey rips through 2 homes leaving families displaced

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11993643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were among several states led by Democrats that recently took steps to protect abortion access. NJ Burkett has the latest reactions in his rep

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm house fire in Kearny, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.Flames broke out at a house on Laurel Avenue and quickly spread to the home next door.First responders deal with heavy fire and thick smoke as the fire persisted for some time.Commanding officers called for backup as the roof of the first building began to sag.There were no injuries but both homes were left badly damaged.Disaster volunteers from the Red Cross are helping displaced families.It remains unclear what sparked the fire.----------