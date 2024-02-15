1 dead, 1 critically injured in apartment building fire in Mount Hope

John Del Giorno was over the scene.

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a fire that broke out in the Bronx Thursday morning.

NewsCopter 7 was over the building on 176th Street at around 6:15 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor of the four-story building, before spreading to the other floors.

Fire crews were attacking flames from the roof and were using a long tower ladder.

Authorities say one person was pulled from the fire in critical condition. Another person was found inside the home and was pronounced dead.

Firefighters faced heavy clutter conditions in the home while battling flames.

The cause is under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

