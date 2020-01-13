Massive fire burns through apartment building under construction, neighboring buildings in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire burned through four buildings in New Jersey on Sunday night.

The six-alarm fire broke out around 8 p.m. in a five-floor apartment complex under construction on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook. The fire then spread to three neighboring buildings.

VIDEO: Drone footage shows massive Bound Brook fire from up above:

Drone video shows flames shooting out of apartment buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey. (Courtesy: RH)


Police are asking residents in the area to stay vigilant, adding that it is a 'disastrous' fire that is very difficult to contain and has the possibility to spread to all nearby structures.

The fire is also affecting New Jersey Transit service - Raritan Valley Rail Line service is suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen in both directions. Substitute bus service is being provided.

The New Jersey Forestry Service is also responding to the fire along with numerous fire departments.

There is no word yet on the cause, but the wind is making the fire harder to contain. No construction work took place on Sunday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

